Headlining a Harvey benefit concert, Houston will be thankful for this KISS and Cheap Trick

You wanted the best? You got the best!

Well, at least half.

For the first time since 2001, two of the leading members of the legendary rock band KISS will perform together on stage.

Lead guitarist Ace Frehley and bassist Gene Simmons will appear together today, Wednesday, September 20, at The Children Matter Benefit Concert at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Frehley will sit in with Simmons’s solo band along with former Eagles’ lead guitarist Don Felder.

The concert will also feature Cheap Trick and Minnesota bands, The Jayhawks and Flipp.





For fans of the self-proclaimed “Greatest Rock Band In The World,” the benefit show could be considered a rare treat.

The last time Simmons and Frehley appeared on stage together was the KISS “Farewell” tour 16 years ago.

Simmons and original band member, Paul Stanley, who still tours under the KISS name, will appear at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre on Tuesday, September 26.

This will also be the first performance with KISS for the other original band member, drummer Peter Criss, since the “Farewell” tour.

He appeared on stage this past June at the Cutting Room in New York City, in what he called his “final U.S. performance.”

Reviving what was once dead by his word, perhaps acts of God are good for something beyond biblical blessing, although a performance by any members of KISS is arguably a religious experience.

While signs for a full KISS reunion look less likely by the day, at least some band members are zipping up their leather pants, smearing on the face paint and licking the stage one more time.

For more information on The Children Matter and the Harvey benefit concert, read more on its website here.