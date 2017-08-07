Hearing loud noises coming form their front yard, homeowners made a disturbing discovery after finding a man who had been stabbed

Montgomery County authorities are investigating the death of an elderly Hispanic man, who died in a stranger’s yard after being stabbed in the back last week.

Houston police received a call just after midnight Thursday from a homeowner in the 23000 block of Goode Road off of Texas 105 in East Montgomery County.

“Deputies were advised that the homeowners at this address found a man stabbed in their front yard,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Spencer told the Houston Chronicle. “He was advised to administer first aid.”





The homeowners initially reported the man was still alive, but dying. According to reports, the homeowners rushed outside and tried to stop the bleeding.

Next door neighbor Briseyde Gonzalez said an altercation occurred just before the stabbing:

“You could hear banging,” Gonzalez told The Courier. “I got up to see what was going on, and I just remember seeing there was a truck and it reversed right here, pulled up and picked someone up and went super fast.”

When authorities arrived, however, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify the deceased, who did not reside in the home, but suffered from multiple stab wounds.

While there are no suspects at this time, police say they are questioning at least four people in this ongoing investigation.