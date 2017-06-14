Heart members honor the band’s legacy with free Houston show

If you love the band Heart, you certainly are not “Alone”. Over the course of their four-decade career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have won fans over with their mix of guitar-driven rock and ’80s glam hits. Their music has remained popular and often appears in pop culture, such as singing show auditions.

Houston fans rejoice because a free show called Heart by Heart is coming to Miller Outdoor Theatre on Friday, June 16.

Fans will enjoy singing along with the band’s many hits brought to them thanks to the efforts of two of the original members of Heart, both of whom received Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors when the band was inducted in 2013.





Original bandmates Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier have assembled a talented line-up of musicians that allow them to recreate the stellar performances that Heart is known for. All of your favorite Heart songs are included in the show, including Magic Man, Barracuda, Alone, What About Love, Heartless, and other hits.

Calling their show Heart By Heart, Fossen and Derosier use their roots as original band members to create an authentic Heart experience.

Free tickets are available for the seated area of the theater, while the grassy hill is available for open seating to those without tickets. If you’re interested in reserved seating, visit the Miller Outdoor Theatre box office, which is open from 10:30-1:00 pm on the day of the event. Tickets are limited to four per person until they run out.

Heart By Heart happens Friday, June 16 from 8:30-11:00 p.m. at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, rain or shine.