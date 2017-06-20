Heights Waterworks to be the home of a popular Dallas coffee shop chain

Next year, the Heights Waterworks area will be home to a new coffee cafe that has been slowly rising up in the Dallas restaurant scene. Ascension, an upscale coffee shop, plans to bring its unique flavor to Houston as part of an expansion that’s been in the works for years.

Opened in 2012, Ascension has made a name for itself by serving fresh farm-to-table dishes and house-roasted coffee. With its full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner, Ascension brings more to the table than just coffee. Because the coffee shop also holds a liquor license, patrons can even enjoy alcoholic drinks later in the day.





After the success of its three Dallas locations, Ascension is now headed to Houston.

Ascension’s owner Russell Hayward told Culturemap that Ascension will be opening at Heights Waterworks, which is located at the corner of 19th Street and Nicholson. Once completed, Heights Waterworks will house at least four restaurants.

Ascension is proud to be the first tenant when it opens in June or July 2018.

Hayward told Culturemap that “what we look for here at Ascension is a unique type of site. We look for sites that have lots of patio space, plenty of light and interesting environments.”

Heights Waterworks certainly fits that bill. The mid-century buildings sit on a grassy plot, which, according to Leasing Director Zack Wolf, backs up to the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, allowing Patrons to walk up to Ascension from the trail.

Heights residents will no doubt enjoy settling in for a fresh meal, hot coffee or a cold brew after a walk or bike down the trail. One can only hope that the patio allows dogs, as well.