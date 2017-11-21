Menu
Altuve brought the crowd, with hundreds camping out just to catch a glimpse of the MVP
The four-day Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, but data analysts from Google examined thousands of searches and determined the best and worst time to leave Houston during the holiday weekend.


“The best time to leave — actually, Thanksgiving Day itself at 6 a.m.,” Google’s Charlotte Smith told Houston Public Media. “The worst day to leave — the day before Thanksgiving at 3 p.m.”

RELATED: Study: Houston “most dangerous city” for Thanksgiving driving

According to data from Google Flights, the busiest days to fly this year are Wednesday, Nov. 22, when most people leave for the holiday, and Sunday, Nov. 26, when most travelers return home.

“The worst day to return is Saturday after Thanksgiving at 4 p.m,” says Smith.

Travelers at both of Houston’s major airports can expect significant delays, as low airfares are making flights more affordable. The airline industry group Airlines for America predicts a record 28.5 million Americans will take to the skies this Thanksgiving, a three percent increase from last year.

RELATED: Plan your holiday travel now to get the best possible rate

For those who are staying on the roads, AAA Texas has also issued warnings about some Houston locations where travelers can expect traffic snarls.

“I-610 South at Beechnut and Exit 5, that’s gonna be your top hot spot that you wanna avoid,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas. “U.S. 59 and I-45 as well.”

Here are the best and worst times for Houstonians to travel for Thanksgiving AP Photo/Branden Camp
