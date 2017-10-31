Here to defend all (burgers) we hold dear, Whatawoman is the hero Texas wants and deserves

As California burger giants In-and-Out and Fatburger invade the Lone Star State, a new superhero has emerged to defend Texas’ one true burge..

Outfitted in cups, fry containers, pie boxes, and plastic bags, Renee Fujii has become Whatawoman, the hero Texas wants and deserves.

Fujii, who calls Fort Worth her home, created her Whatawoman costume for Halloween. It’s an homage to both her favorite fast food restaurant and the hit movie Wonderwoman.





“It definitely took a little planning,” Fujii says of her costume. “I definitely made lots of trips to Whataburger, and I asked them for extra cups, plastic bags and apple pie containers.”

Fujii pieced together her outfit using Goodwill finds and containers generously provided by her local Whataburger.

When photos of her dressed as Whatawoman hit social media, people instantly related to the character. As she posed for photos in Fort Worth’s Trinity Park, people stared at her get-up, admiring the fun look.

“People were stopping. This one woman wanted to take selfies with her,” her husband Kevin Fujii, who took the photos, told the Star Telegram.

Now that Whatawoman is on the scene, Texans can finally relax. Our burgers are safe — for now.