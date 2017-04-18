Here’s a new theme song to help your next late night drive-thru run not seem so sad

We’ve all made a shameful late night drive-thru run.

But Houston rapper Fat Tony’s newest production is drowning out the guilt of eating under the influence by serving up the truth about the fast food scene around town.

Produced by GLDN_EYE, “Drive-Thru” is Tony’s latest work in his list of impressive collaborations, which includes Asher Roth and A$AP Rocky.

The catchy lyrics are a brutally honest review of Houston’s iconic establishments, like Frenchy’s and T-Chan’s, and sure to be stuck in your head the next time a late-night craving takes over.





Where I’m from Whataburger’s all we like / Big Mac, I don’t even touch that Damn right I ain’t on a diet I eat what I like / But Frenchy’s yes please I love that, get a 10-piece No, I don’t eat on Sonic / If I see it I vomit Don’t give a damn ’bout T-Chan’s / No matter what’s in my wallet / Whataburger gets my profit

Give in and treat yourself. Fat Tony orders.