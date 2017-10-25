Here’s how both teams acted during the National Anthem before Game 1 of the World Series

Game 1 of the World Series took place in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Tuesday night. As members of sports teams continue to protest the National Anthem by taking a kneel, members of both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros stood to give their respect.

“Go Time,” the Dodgers tweeted ahead of the game, with a video of the team standing.

The Astros tweeted a photo of the team standing with an update of the score in the middle of the second inning.





The National Anthem was sung by Keith Williams Jr.

Naturally, fans noticed.

Learn a lesson from game 1 of#WorldSeries2017 that no one took a knee during the National Anthem. — Glen Plumlee (@glenplumlee) October 25, 2017

Last year, as the protests against the National Anthem were just heating up, both teams in the World Series stood as well.