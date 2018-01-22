A report by the Washington Post shows Houston actually came very close to being shortlisted for the possible location of Amazon’s next headquarters, known as HQ2.





The Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, came up with a “quick and dirty” list of three main criteria for selection, and compared how finalist and non-finalist cities stacked up.

The three measurements they used were: how technically educated was the workforce; what was each city’s public transit system like; and how active was the workforce in each city. Houston scored high in two out of the three categories.

“Houston ranked well in education and transit, and it missed the top-ranking trifecta by just one spot on labor-force participation,” the article stated.

In reaction to the disappointing news, CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership Bob Harvey said, “I believe this is a wake-up call for Houston.”

