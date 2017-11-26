Authorities gave a LaGrange runaway a big reason to be thankful this week:

On Thanksgiving, officers with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office reportedly rescued the teenage girl at a Houston motel from what they believe to be a human trafficking ring.





Deputies told a local newspaper one of the people running the operation took her to the motel, where they reportedly held a gun to the girl’s head, compelling her into sexual acts.

Constables’ deputies said they arrested three individuals and seized more than $6,400 in cash, as well as half an ounce of marijuana during the raid.

In the aftermath, they said they are charging Jamian Sims, 25, with aggravated promotion of prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm; Kendra Kimball, 23, is facing charges for compelling prostitution of a minor; and Tevin Brown, 25, is currently charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, records show.

RELATED: Mayor issues “zero tolerance” order on human trafficking

According to reports, the teen ran away from her mother and grandmother with an area man, who brought her to Houston, where he forced her into prostitution.

The victim said he forced her to take photos in her underwear, which the ringleaders reportedly posted on the classified ad site Backpage in ads for prostitution.

Constables said they are investigating posts on social media sites linked to the Backpage ads; undercover officers reportedly went to a motel on Houston’s north side, where they said they found the girl and arrested the suspects.

Officers said they later placed the girl in the custody of her mother and grandmother.

RELATED: Authorities Arrest Dozens in North Harris County Prostitution Sting

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman released a press statement regarding the arrests:

“Rescuing this teen on Thanksgiving Day by our law enforcement was something to really give thanks for,” Herman’s statement read in part. “I am very proud of our law enforcement men and women who worked on this special day.”