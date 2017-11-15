Menu
Working two decades in D.C., a Houston area Democrat won't be returning to Washington
ICYMI, Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran recently announced his retirement from pro baseball.

After playing for 20 years and seven major league teams, including two stints with the Astros, Beltran won his only World Series title with the Astros earlier this month.


“I am blessed to be a champion,” Beltran wrote in his retirement announcement, “but now, my time as a player has come to an end.”

Beltran made his major league debut with the Kansas City Royals in September 1998, where he won the American League Rookie of the Year Award after his first full season in 1999, hitting a .293 average, with 22 home runs and 108 runs batted in (RBIs).

He first came to the Astros in 2004, where he played 90 games and hit for a .258 average, with 23 home runs and 58 RBIs.

RELATED: Astros Throw Mock Funeral for Carlos Beltran’s Outfield Glove

From there, Beltran went on to play for the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants, the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, before returning to Houston.

During the 2017 season, he hit for a .231 average, with 15 homers and 51 RBIs in 129 games, all while leading a young Astros team to their first-ever World Series title.

Beltran’s career numbers include a .279 average, 435 home runs and 1587 RBIs. He is also a winner of the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards in 2006 and 2007, respectively, as well as another Gold Glove in 2008.

In 2013, he won the Roberto Clemente Award, which, according to its website, is awarded to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.”

Beltran reportedly received the honor for his charitable efforts in his native Puerto Rico.

RELATED: “Cinderella” Astros Overcoming Hurricanes, History to Win a Pennant

As part of his retirement announcement, Beltran revealed baseball isn’t the only sport where he played as an all star, first breaking out as a heavy hitter in high school on the volleyball court.

He eventually started playing baseball during the day and volleyball at night, until he said his father asked a life-changing question:

“How many volleyball players have come from Puerto Rico who are playing in the U.S.?”

For Beltran, and for the Astros, it appears volleyball’s loss was baseball’s gain.

Congrats on your incredible career, Carlos. Houston loves you!

