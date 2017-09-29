He’s expected to survive, but things got dicey when at least one car hit a deputy constable on the freeway

After wrecking his car on the Eastex Freeway, at least one car hit a deputy constable when he stepped out of his vehicle.

The accident happened overnight in the southbound lanes near Hopper.

Witnesses say two cars possibly hit the constable, the first car of which did not stop.

While his injuries are not known, he is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital by ambulance from the scene.





The deputy constable works for Harris County Pct. 4.

Harris County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.