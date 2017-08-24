Hide your kids, hide your…dogs? There’s a puppy napper in Baytown, and he’s armed

Alexus Aclese has a warning for Houstonians:

There’s a dog napper on the loose in Baytown, and he’s armed.

Last Saturday, according to Aclese, a man known as Aj Guerra pretending to be interested in buying a puppy from her family came to her home.

An ordinary experience for breeders, the situation took an unexpected turn after he grabbed a dog and fled without paying when she said her back was turned.





“These puppies are worth thousands of dollars,” Aclese shared in a private Facebook message. “… and these are innocent people investing their time and money is these puppies only to have it taken away.”

While the police are aware of the situation and a case number (104102017) is assigned for the wanted man’s aggravated robberies, victims of the repeated set up are looking to take matters into their own hands.

Refusing to be scammed, Aclese’s husband chased the man down I-10, but wrecked his car in pursuit near Sheldon.

And they aren’t the only family whose dogs were stolen:

“On Thursday, he successfully took off with another family’s puppy,” Aclese continued. “The lady’s 8-year-old daughter had a panic attack so bad she started vomiting. He also got someone else’s (Tuesday), as well.”

To make matters worse, the thief is believed to be carrying a gun, reducing chances for a safe citizen’s arrest:

“The police…are taking too long. …I do not know what else to do except for spread the word and warn the Houston Bully Community of this criminal before someone gets seriously hurt. Even if it’s just sharing it on your page, anything to spread the word and inform people will help.”

If you have any information on this case or the man responsible, please contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

