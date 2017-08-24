High on life, Texas may be getting more progressive on the marijuana front

While it still has miles to go compared to places like California and Colorado, Texas did make some progress toward its decriminalization in the 2017 legislative session.

RELATED: Houston Rodeo-Goers Explain Why Weed Should be Legalized

Recreational use wasn’t legalized, but other measures were passed toward lessening the criminal penalty for possession of marijuana, and there is an undeniable shift in views on the drug statewide:

For example, during the session, similar to, but harsher, than Houston’s law, a “cite and release” policy was passed in Dallas, where anyone found with less than four ounces of weed is given a ticket and court date instead of a jail cell.





The policy will go into effect on October 1, and, like the authorities behind Houston’s new pot practice, its supporters claim it will help with prison overcrowding and the disproportionate number of minorities being jailed.

Relatedly, although it died at the end of the Special Session, House Bill 81 was set to decriminalize the possession of less than an ounce of marijuana on a state level.

The bill never made it to a vote on the House floor, stalling with a group of other legislative initiatives by the House Freedom Caucus, but it shows a more liberal leaning of the subject, according to self-proclaimed Libertarian news site 71republic.

House Bill 2107 was also set to decriminalize medical marijuana and allowed doctors to prescribe. The legislation did made it out of committee, but a vote never came to fruition.

RELATED: Houstonians Can Possess Up to Four Ounces of Weed, But Not Everything is Legal Under the New Bill

At least, not yet.

Despite the shortcomings, many believe 2017 was a productive year for marijuana reform in Texas and believe a real chance is highly likely.

However, any legislation to do with the legalization of marijuana still has a staunch, Lone Star opponent: Governor Greg Abbott.