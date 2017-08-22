His argument with a friend went too far, and now a Spring man is being indicted for the dead-ass shot

It was an argument that turned violent, and now, a Spring man may end up in prison for his actions.

Logan Kent Box, 21, is facing a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge for discharging his weapon at a family-and-friends gathering on May 20 in the 25700 block of Bearborough Drive.

He shot three rounds, one of which hit his 29-year-old friend in the buttocks.

Box was arrested and posted a $50,000 bond at the Montgomery County Jail, but his bond was revoked when a drug screen tested positive for marijuana, sitting incarcerated since July 28.





If Box is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.