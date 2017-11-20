Menu
Ignorance isn't bliss when it comes to Mother Nature, and Houston is now paying the price
Pearland ISD Superintendent John Kelly recently condemned racists statements his adult son made on social media, calling them ‘devastating.’

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Pearland ISD Board issued a statement backing Kelly and continuing to support him as he distanced himself from the statements.

A Facebook profile matching the name of Kelly’s 28-year-old son is reportedly circulating derogatory and racist content across social media, which raised concern when community members learned of the post, leading to an hour-long meeting of the board on Friday.

Ultimately, the evening ended with their unanimous decision to back Kelly:

“In light of current events, we the board support Dr. Kelly and have faith in him as superintendent of Pearland ISD,” the board provided in a resolution shared after adjournment. “Our diversity is our strength, and we look forward to continuing to offer world-class education that develops every child’s unique gifts and talents.”

Kelly acknowledged his son’s views in a letter to his staff, writing how he confronted him about his views multiple times before, describing what his son said as “awful things against various minorities and against God.”

The superintendent expressed conservative views in the past, including opposition of an Obama-administration guideline stating students should be allowed to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity and not their biological gender.

This is the first time of sharing his pov on the kind of hatred found in his son’s Facebook posts, however.

“On behalf of my family, I apologize for my son’s words,” the letter to the district further read.

Rebecca Decker, president of the Pearland ISD school board, spoke on the situation in an interview:

“We met, we came together and we have a 7-0 vote that we continue to support Dr. Kelly and his ability to perform his duty as superintendent. We’re a very diverse district, and we want to ensure that all students get the right education. That’s what we’re supporting.”

