His team might have lost in the playoffs, but Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker has won in the game of love

Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker is off the market.

The second-year player out of Wisconsin, whom the Rockets drafted in the first round (18th overall), popped the question to FOX and ESPN sideline reporter Olivia Harlan, and she’s got the massive ring to prove it.

Dekker shared the news on his Instagram account over the weekend.

“The best teammate I could have!” says the post, which features a black and white photo of Harlan with messy hair and a huge rock.





Harlan, the daughter of TNT and CBS play-by-play guy Kevin Harlan, in turn posted her own announcement.

The Instagram video has Harlan and Dekker in a car, lip syncing the words “that’s love,” with Harlan sporting a sly grin and that ring again.