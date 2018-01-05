Menu
Authorities are looking into a disturbing accident in which an HISD officer accidentally shot himself Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Frost Gate Court in Katy.

While few details have been made public, the officer was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. It is unknown where he was shot or other circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

HISD officer reportedly shoots himself accidentally in Katy
Anna Caplan 
