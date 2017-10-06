Homes weren’t the only thing destroyed in Meryerland, whose residents must now go without a Texas necessity

Beyond viability at the moment, H-E-B is scrapping plans to reopen its Hurricane Harvey-damaged Meyerland store.
Despite being renovated in 2015 after it was ravaged by the Memorial Day floods, the San Antonio-based grocer is deciding not to reinvest in the property.
The company said in a statement it was “no longer feasible to repair and reopen the store.”
Located at Chimney Rock and Braeswood, the store is adjacent to the flood-prone Brays Bayou.
While the company plans to open another store in the neighborhood, the final location remains unchosen.
Meanwhile, a new store will open at Bissonnet and Rice next spring.
“We remain committed to serving this community and are in active negotiations for another site,” spokeswoman Cyndy Garza-Roberts said in a statement.
Other grocers, too, are being forced to reevaluate after the storm:
Two stores from Fiesta Mart and Kroger are each still closed, with the Fiesta Mart near the Addicks Reservoir taking on as much as 10-feet of water during the storm.
If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.