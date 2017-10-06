Homes weren’t the only thing destroyed in Meryerland, whose residents must now go without a Texas necessity

Beyond viability at the moment, H-E-B is scrapping plans to reopen its Hurricane Harvey-damaged Meyerland store.

Despite being renovated in 2015 after it was ravaged by the Memorial Day floods, the San Antonio-based grocer is deciding not to reinvest in the property.

The company said in a statement it was “no longer feasible to repair and reopen the store.”

Located at Chimney Rock and Braeswood, the store is adjacent to the flood-prone Brays Bayou.





Floodwater rises in the HEB parking lot from Braes Bayou in Meyerland, Houston. pic.twitter.com/QWbpl2mmrO — Boateng Duka Kofi (@DukaKofi) August 27, 2017

While the company plans to open another store in the neighborhood, the final location remains unchosen.

Meanwhile, a new store will open at Bissonnet and Rice next spring.

“We remain committed to serving this community and are in active negotiations for another site,” spokeswoman Cyndy Garza-Roberts said in a statement.

Other grocers, too, are being forced to reevaluate after the storm:

Two stores from Fiesta Mart and Kroger are each still closed, with the Fiesta Mart near the Addicks Reservoir taking on as much as 10-feet of water during the storm.

