KATY, Texas
A Texas high school senior decided to take her graduation photos in her house, which was flooded by Hurricane Harvey in August.
Claire Fortier is graduating from Cinco Ranch High School next year. She wanted to take professional photographs in August, but the strong hurricane smashed into the Houston area and hit her home in suburban Katy, KTRK reported.
Her photographer, Nikki Guest, suggested that Fortier’s neighbors were able to help each other after the storm, which was a positive sign for the community. That’s when Fortier decided to have her senior photos taken in her family’s flooded home.
“It was such a devastating time for our community, but at the same time you saw neighbors helping neighbors and strangers helping strangers,” Guest wrote on her blog.
The photos represent a reminder to remain strong and positive despite adversity, KTRK reported.
Fortier is set to attend the University of Arkansas after graduation.
