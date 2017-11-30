Three of Houston’s top sports stars gathered to help children in need with an experience many take for granted.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph took children and their families to a Houston JCPenney store for a holiday shopping extravaganza.





The children and adults greeted the athletes with cheers, including a loud ovation for Bregman’s contribution toward the Astros’ first World Series title. The players embraced and shook hands with the children before treating each of them to a $100 shopping spree in the store’s toy department, while the adults received a $5,000 shopping spree, topped with a washer and dryer.

Each family who received the gifts lost most of their possessions during Hurricane Harvey. The charitable effort was organized by the YMCA of Greater Houston.

“I’m definitely thinking about all the people of Houston,” Bregman told a local TV station. “I’m just trying to keep them in my thoughts and prayers, and go out in the community and help and do something about it.”

The event brought out the emotions in the recipients. One young lady was moved to tears at the generosity, as well as the chance to meet and get autographs from her favorite players.

Another lady described her situation after the hurricane as a “dream of nightmares,” but told the station that her experience with the players and the shopping spree was “a good dream.”

“We take it for granted sometimes,” said Joseph. “Everyone is in a different situation. Someone needs a helping hand at times.”