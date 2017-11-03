Houston Astros player goes on a very NSFW rant in the post-game 7 excitement

Wednesday night was a hell of a night for Houston Astros fans and players as they reveled in the glory of winning the first World Series in franchise history.

As the players popped champagne and smoked cigars in the clubhouse after the game, third baseman Alex Bregman went on a bit of a rant of excitement about the future of their program.

“Verlander is here for two more years,” he screams into the video, which appears to be a live stream on Periscope. “That’s two more World Series…”

Justin Verlander is the veteran pitcher the Astros got in September from the Detroit Tigers.





“Can we get 40 wheelbarrow to carry everyone’s nuts for the fucking parade. Are you shitting me?” he continues.

Alex Bregman is a damn LEGEND pic.twitter.com/ZyxHRAkTUl — Starting 9 (@Starting9) November 2, 2017

The team landed back in Houston last night. The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday. No word on any wheelbarrows.