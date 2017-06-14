Houston Astros players need your votes to reach the All-Star game

With the All-Star Game fast approaching, voting is heating up as fans decide which players will take the field to determine home field advantage for the upcoming World Series. Unfortunately, the nine Houston Astros players on the ballot are not getting as much attention as they deserve.

The Astros have no doubt proven themselves to be all-stars this year. Not only are they leading the American League West Division, they also have a comfortable lead over the rest of the league.

Despite their domination on the field this season, only one of the Astros players who were nominated for the July 11 All-Star Game is currently leading his categories.





Voting is often based on popularity and name-recognition instead of talent, but Houston is a big city with enough people to change that.

With the Astros on a mission to take it all the way this year, Houston fans need to make sure that they have a chance to secure the home field advantage this July.

The team needs your support, so don’t forget to put in your votes.

Fans can vote up to 5 times a day through June 29.