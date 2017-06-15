Houston Astros remind Texas Rangers that Houston is #Htownproud

The rivalry between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers has never been hotter than it is right now, and Houston has claimed the spotlight.

After years of playing a few token series against each other during inter-league play, the state of Texas finally got the rivalry we deserve when the ‘Stros joined the Rangers in the American League in 2013.

Since then, Houston has been waiting for this year, when the Astros would not only dominate the Rangers but also the American League itself. Sitting at 45-22, the Astros have the best record in all of baseball.





Wednesday night the rivals faced off in Houston for the final game of a 3 game series, but before the teams could even take the field, the first pitch was thrown in the form of a barb from Rangers coach Jeff Banister.

Banister told KRLD The Fan (105.3 FM), “All I know is they get to put Houston on their chest. We get to put Texas on ours.”

Houston pitcher Lance McCullers was quick to point out the flaw in Banister’s insult.

He tweeted, “It’s because nobody knows what Arlington is. #Htownproud.”

Indeed. The Astros showed Banister and the Rangers what it means to be #Htownproud on Wednesday night when they racked up 13 runs to the Rangers’ 2, 9 of which were scored in the 6th inning alone.

During the blowout game, the Rangers also welcomed Derek Fisher, who was called up to play earlier on Wednesday. Fisher proved himself to be an asset by not only getting his first major league hit, but his first major league home run as well.

Texas is the Lone Star State. Before they start comparing uniforms, the Rangers might want to remind themselves which team has boasted that star.