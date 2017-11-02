Houston Astros make history and win the World Series in game 7

Following a second straight World Series implosion from Yu Darvish of the Los Angeles Dodgers early in game 7, the Houston Astros made history with their first series appearance, winning 5-1.

The win is the first in franchise history and comes following a devastating hurricane to the city.

“This one’s for Houston,” Astros owner Jim Crane said following the game.

Springer led off the evening with a double against Yu Darvish, and soon it was 2-0. Springer hit his fifth homer — tying the mark set by Reggie Jackson and matched by Chase Utley — when he connected for a record fourth game in a row, making it 5-0 in the second inning.





Astros manager A.J. Hinch pulled starter Lance McCullers in the third soon after the curveballer crazily plunked his fourth batter of the game. Winner Charlie Morton pitched the final four innings.