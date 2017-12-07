The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who is reportedly posing as a police officer in a recent string of robberies at area pharmacies.





Authorities say they believe the suspect is targeting pharmacies, not for their cash, but for their supplies of addictive opioid pain medications, including hydrocodone and Oxycontin.

They also said they believe this is the same suspect who looted stores during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Surveillance video captured the armed suspect, spotted during multiple robberies wearing a hat or T-shirt with “POLICE” across the back, possibly in an effort to gain the trust of store employees.

In his most recent attempts, police said the suspect can be seen wearing a bulletproof vest and telling the clerks he is there with “nothing to lose.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is thought to be involved in multiple robberies across the Houston area:

September 28: Edgewood Pharmacy at 120 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood

November 21: Kroger Pharmacy at 12000 Hwy 6 in Missouri City.

November 27: CVS Pharmacy at 10904 Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston.

November 27: H-E-B Pharmacy on FM 2920 at Spring Cypress (failed)

December 4: Walgreens Pharmacy on FM 2920 at Spring Cypress

Authorities reportedly further believe the suspect drives an older model tan and blue Ford Expedition pickup truck, a there is a star tattoo on his neck covered, seen with a bandage.

The suspect is additionally known for his use of a police costume to instruct people to evacuate their homes during Hurricane Harvey.

Investigators allege he ordered the evacuations so he could loot the victims’ homes.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and capture of the suspect.

Anyone with such information is advised to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9200 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).