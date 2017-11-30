Reportedly invented in Buffalo, New York, Buffalo wings are a bar staple around the country.

With restaurants built on their greasy legacy, for fans, wings are synonymous with sports or a hangover cure-all.





Turns out, these formerly-flying treats came about by accident, taking flight in more recent years into the wide variety we see across the nation – and, based on this list, in Houston.

This, perhaps, in part, is why the Daily Meal decided to give Buffalo wings their due, creating a list of America’s 25 Best Buffalo Wings:

From dive bars to “experimental” restaurants, to create their list, authors said they analyzed wing joints across the country looking for wings crispy on the outside, but juicy on the inside, fresh from the fryer and coated just right in sauce.

Big chains, like Buffalo Wild Wings, reportedly did not make the list for consideration.

The Lone Star State may be far from home for the Buffalo wing, but one Texas chain made the list, and, with three locations in Houston, we don’t need to go far to get some of the best wings in the country:

Pluckers Wing Bar made the list at number 14, with The Daily Meal describing their wings as “never compromised quality, using only high-quality chicken wings and making their sauces, including their blue cheese sauce made with real blue cheese, from scratch.”

You can find one of these little Pluckers located at 1400 Shepherd Drive near the city center, 10407 Katy Freeway in Memorial City and 20821 Gulf Freeway in Webster.

According to the Pluckers’ website, they are an ESPN Top 5 Sports bar and, according to USA Today, a Top 10 Wing Bar.

If you aren’t already a fan of their food, the data presents an argument for you to sample it for yourself.

Pluckers’ posh ranking on the list once again puts Houston on top in the ongoing food battle with Chicago.

While the Windy City bragged about making the list three times, all of their listed contenders fell below Houston’s three Pluckers locations, proving our food, and city, is just that much better.