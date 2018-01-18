In a state ranking second in the nation for its food, the Bayou City takes the cake when it comes to food festivals.





Luckily for meat lovers, a local favorite is providing a distraction from tax day on Sunday, April 15, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Since this is the south, where smoked meat is king, the Houston Barbecue Festival attracts people from all over the region who want to enjoy unlimited samples provided by participating barbecue joints from all over Texas.

Partnering with Saint Arnold Brewery, according to its website, the festival also will also feature live music and craft beer.

At the event, patrons will reportedly be able to sample the goods from 25 barbecue favorites, including four ranking in Texas Monthy’s top 10 in the state.

OK #HouBBQ fiends, time to check that email inbox! Goodies are waiting for you. Don't forget to check your spam folder. Gmail users check your Promotions tab! pic.twitter.com/nV9DMWR74Q — Houston BBQ Festival (@HouBBQ) January 15, 2018

This year, the festival is moving from NRG Stadium to the Humble Civic Center:

“Every year we evaluate how we can make the festival a better experience and value for our guests,” festival co-founder and director J.C. Reid said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “We had a great run at NRG Park, but felt it was time for a change.”

According to the organizers, the new venue offers free parking and bathroom access, which makes it a win for patrons with rest area-related complaints from festivals past.

Tickets are currently available for pre-sale; if you purchase your tickets early, general admission is $50, and VIP tickets are $100.

As the festival nears, ticket prices will increase to $60 for general admission and $120 for VIP, and they won’t be available at the gate.

While all tickets include unlimited sampling, VIPs will reportedly be permitted to enter an hour early, and they will receive a drink ticket.

See y’all there!