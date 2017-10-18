Houston-based Noble Energy Rated Among Forbes’ “World’s Best Employers”

Noble Energy, a Houston-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company, was rated No. 5 on Forbes Magazine’s “Global 2000: World’s Best Employers” list. The energy company ranked behind technology giants Alphabet, Inc. (parent company of Google), Microsoft, and Apple, among American firms. Japan Exchange Group, a Japanese financial services corporation, rounded out the top five.

The report ranks public companies according to surveys of current employees. The employees are asked how they would rate their employers, and if they would recommend the company to a friend or relative looking for work. Participants were also asked to recommend other employers. The survey compiled data from more than 36,000 responders across the globe.







Noble Energy has 2,275 employees, has a market value of $15.1 billion, and generated $3.39 billion in sales revenue. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble in 1932 and has been operating in Houston for 85 years. Noble Energy also ranked in the top 100 of Forbes Best Midsize Employers at No. 67, the top-ranked Houston-based company on the list.

Several other Houston-based energy companies also made the list, although none of them reached the top 100. Other Houston energy firms listed among the best employers include Apache Corp. (No. 114), Baker Hughes (No. 118), Phillips 66 (No. 182), ConocoPhillips (No. 205), NRG Energy, Inc. (No. 262), Marathon Oil (No. 303), Kinder Morgan (No. 306), Calpine Corp. (No. 409), Schlumberger Ltd. (No. 433), and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (No. 477).

Several other Texas-based companies also made the list. Dell Technologies (Round Rock) was No. 54. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines was No. 112. Two San Antonio-based firms, Tesoro and Valero, were No. 189 and No. 429, respectively. Kimberly-Clark and Exxon-Mobil, both based in Irving, were listed at No. 419 and No. 440, respectively. Fort Worth-based DR Horton came in at No. 459.