Houston-bound United flight experiences severe turbulence that injures 10

A routine United Airlines flight from Panama to Houston turned dangerous when the plane encountered severe turbulence over Mexico Monday, resulting in injuries to 10 people.

Flight 1031 had left Panama City and was en route to George Bush Intercontinental Airport when it flew through nearly 80 miles of extremely bad air about 80 miles east of Cancun, Lynn Lunsford, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, told Reuters in an email.

The Boeing 737 landed safely in Houston around 2:30 p.m., but emergency personnel were there to meet the plane. Nine passengers and one crew member were injured; three people were transported to a local hospital.





Each year, turbulence is to blame for injuries to about 58 fliers on average.

Last month, an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok hit an “airhole,” and the resulting turbulence injured 27.