Houston business owner is using his furniture stores to house displaced members of his community

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale opened his furniture stores, Gallery Furniture, to evacuees, and he’s doing it because the community helped him when he needed it most after someone set fire to his store’s warehouse in 2009, KENS reported.

RELATED: All the information you need to help Texans as flooding reaches “catastrophic” levels

Now he’s helping out his community, housing 400 adults and children in his two Houston-area stores. He’s also feeding them all for free.





McIngvale also used 24-foot trucks that would be able to navigate the flooded areas to rescue people throughout Houston.

“Sitting in a perfectly normal house one day and then, 10 minutes later you’ve got three feet of water in it. So, it’s very stressful and we’re trying to help them out because they’ve done so much for us over the years,” McIngvale told KENS.

RELATED: Here’s the first look at the devastation caused by Harvey’s Texas landfall

This isn’t the first time McIngvale has helped out those who needed it. He gives rooms full of furniture to those who need them for Christmas. He also gave shelter to 200 evacuees after Hurricane Katrina, KENS reported.