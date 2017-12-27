A group of Houston comedians recently took the stage to share their experiences during Hurricane Harvey, while also raising funds for those still recovering from the storm.





The benefit show hosted at The Secret Group nightclub in EaDo reportedly raised over $1,300, as well as more than 150 carloads of food and household goods to be donated to the city’s shelters.

A Dallas newspaper recently profiled several Houston comics who brought out the laughs in an audience, many of whom said they saw and felt very little reason to laugh since the storm dropped more than 50 inches of water on Houston last August.

“Comedy can heal,” Reem Qureshi, a 20-year-old stand-up comic from Houston, said in an interview with the paper. “It really helps people.”

Grady Pruitt, a 22-year-old comic, took the stage at The Secret Group, telling the audience about his way of donating to the city’s rebuilding efforts during his set:

“I gave $200 to the city of Houston directly — by getting my car towed.”

Ku Egenti, 36, told the audience about how he saw the storm bring diverse groups of people together:

“I was crying,” Egenti said. “This is the first time in my life I got to see rednecks saving black people.”

Seth Bullock, 30, related a story about how a visit to a female friend’s house to watch the Conor MacGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight the night of the storm resulted in a four-day stay, with an unexpected addition:

“So, I got a baby on the way now ’cause of Hurricane Harvey,” Bullock said.

Back in early September, former Texans running back Arian Foster organized a comedy show at the Houston Improv.

Foster, also affected by the storm, said floodwaters devastated his home in the Meyerland neighborhood, prompting him to host the comedy show, which featured national comedians, including Craig Gass from “The King of Queens” and YouTube comedy writer/performer Steve Hofstetter.

“People are going through a lot of pain right now, and my best medicine for that has always been laughter,” Foster said in an interview with a local TV station.

Keep on laughing, Houston!