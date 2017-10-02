Houston commuters will love this new trail easing congestion

If you bike to work, you’ve probably already tried out the new Westchase Bike Trail.

ABC13 reports the trail provides direct access to the METRO Park and Ride located at Westchase, and the two-mile long trail is 100 percent off-road. Instead of following the street, the trail follows Bray’s Bayou along Harris County flood control utility corridors.

The path crosses under busy intersections like Richmond and Westpark, making it a little safer for those biking and walking by allowing them to completely avoid cars. According to Westchase District Spokeswoman Irma Sanchez, the trail was opened specifically to provide another way to get around.





“The only way you could get here was by vehicle and by bus, of course. So we wanted to provide our residents and employees alternate ways of transportation, and we saw the trail as a way of doing so,” Sanchez said in an interview.

Those parts of the trail flooded during Harvey are cleared and more trails are being planned. A $4-million grant from the Federal Transit Administration will help with funding, which helped pay for the new addition to the Westchase District trail system.

