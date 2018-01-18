Menu
The Texas Medical Board reportedly temporarily suspended the license of a Houston physician when members learned about allegations of the doctor using cocaine.


Board members said they suspended the license of Dr. Oscar Francisco Quintana last week, effective immediately, stating his possible cocaine use “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

“Dr. Quintana is using cocaine, and is impaired due to substance abuse,” a press release from the Board announcing the suspension read in part. “Dr. Quintana has a disciplinary history involving substance abuse going back to 2003.”

Qunitana will reportedly face a board hearing to determine if his license will be permanently suspended, and authorities say this will be the case unless he chooses to waive the hearing.

The now currently-suspended doctor formerly showed up in listings as an anesthesiology doctor on the University of Texas Physicians website on a page since removed.

While some may find these allegations troubling, reports show Quintana is not the only Houston physician who faced a suspended license due to cocaine use:

In August 2015, the Texas Medical Board suspended Dr. Richard Pascal Williams, Jr.’s license after he revealed to DEA investigators he used crack cocaine.

