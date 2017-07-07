Houston finally forgives man who shut down I-45 near downtown to propose

Vidal Valladares is a lover, not a fighter.

It was out of love that the cupid-struck man asked his friends to help him shut down traffic on I-45 near downtown Houston.

On December 13, 2015, Valladares had his friends line up on the busy stretch of highway so that he could surprise his then-girlfriend Michelle Wycoff with a unique proposal.

While he got a “yes” from his Wycoff, he got a resounding “oh, heck no” from the city of Houston.





With I-45 already a nightmare, drivers don’t need more traffic issues, even if it’s for love.

Valladares was arrested and charged with obstruction of a roadway, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Prosecutors agreed to let Valladares off easy if he agreed to a public apology and served a year of probation. Friday, July 7 marked a year from Valladares’ apology.

He was before a judge again this Friday to find out his fate.

The judge found that he met the requirements of his probation.

As part of his probation, Valladares had to complete 32 hours of community service, pay a $300 fine, take defensive driving, and complete a course called “Making Better Decisions.”

As of Friday, Valladares is off probation and free to move on from the incident with his wife, who will certainly remember his proposal forever.