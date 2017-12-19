Menu
Earlier this week, police said they arrested an employee with the Houston Fire Department, charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl.


Brandon Ramirez, 27, allegedly contacted a 14-year-old girl through an online chat platform and used the application to send nude photos and videos of himself to the minor.

RELATED: Houston Firefighter Terminated Over Harvey Relief Fraud

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Ramirez and the girl met three times, with he and the girl reportedly engaging in sexual activities during a March 2017 meeting.

Authorities said the girl later made a statement to the HCSO Child Abuse division detailing the encounters and conversations between she and Ramirez.

RELATED: Houston Fire Department Lacks High Water Rescue Equipment

A day after his arrest on Saturday, a spokesperson with the Houston Fire Department told local media outlets fire officials relieved him of his duties.

Ramirez is reportedly being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court this week.

This is a developing story.

