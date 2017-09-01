Houston floodwaters pose a number of serious health and environmental problems you should avoid at all cost

With floodwaters receding in a Harvey-ravaged Houston, officials are getting a picture of just how hazardous they are.

Damage control and rescue efforts consumed the resources of officials and emergency responders in the first days and immediate aftermath of Harvey.

But, now, they recognize the problem of contaminated floodwaters needs to be dealt with, as well.

According to the New York Times, toxins are contaminating the water, which still sits over much of Houston.





From sewers, petroleum refineries and factories, chemicals and human waste floating through the water are raising concerns of cholera and other health risks.

Several Superfund sites, places where chemical companies commonly buried hazardous waste before the products’ dangers were understood, full of toxins, are also scattered throughout Houston and could also be releasing contaminants into the environment.

Houston Health Department Spokesman Porfirio Villarreal put it simply and bluntly in an interview with the Times:

“There’s no need to test it. It’s contaminated. There’s millions of contaminants.”

Villarreal further said his department was warning people to stay out of the floodwater if they could, but to wash themselves off if they do come in contact with it.

For the thousands who were left with no choice but to survive the water, the warning could be a notice too late.

The contaminants will create lasting health and environmental problems, now and after they are drained; well water, for example, could be contaminated.

Officials are monitoring the drinking water and sewer systems throughout the disaster, and, so far, the systems are holding their own.

However, people are strongly encouraged not to use well water if they can help it.

