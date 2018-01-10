A post on the Houston subreddit shows this rest of this week is packed with comedy shows around the city.

A group called Houston Comedy put together the list, which includes shows at The Secret Group, Darwin’s Pub & Eatery, Avant Garden, CSz Houston and Midtown Bar & Grill.





RELATED: Houston writer Shea Serrano in talks for new sitcom about his life

None of the shows appear to be over $10 for tickets, and some of them come with side perks like free chips and salsa, or deals on drinks and food. In fact, the drinks at Avant Garden’s ‘Goddamnit’ comedy show are billed as “irresponsibly cheap.”

Below is Houston Comedy’s full list with details on each show:

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 10:

THE SECRET GROUP: $2 BILL is a comedy show with free chips and salsa from El Real, as well as drink specials and prize giveaways. It starts at 8ish, and is followed by free karaoke at 10. Tickets are only $2. More info here.

DARWIN’S PUB & EATERY: This is a great Wednesday spot for local comedy. Drink specials and cheap food, plus some of the better local comedians, all at one place. Someone a few weeks ago commented that it was a great place for a date, and I can’t say that they’re wrong! I no longer have a hand running this room, but it’s the capable hands of a comedian named Gavin Burr, who has already made some incredible improvements since I stopped helping out. 8:00, no cover.

THURSDAY, Jan. 11:

AVANT GARDEN: GODDAMMIT! is one of Houston’s best comedy showcases. Drinks are irresponsibly cheap, it’s free (unless you feel like donating), and the taco truck that’s on the property is world-class. Every week, the show features some of the best comics in Houston, as well as frequent drop-ins from out-of-towners and famous comedians. Doors at 8, show starts at 9. More info here.

THE SECRET GROUP: There’s a new comedy ope mic that started VERY recently. So far, the shows have been good. There’s no cover, and you can read more about it here!

FRIDAY, Jan. 12:

MIDTOWN BAR & GRILL: Haywire is a monthly comedy show featuring comedians from all around the country. This month’s headliner is Rich Williams, and the show also features Grady Pruitt, and David Glasspool. More info here.

THE SECRET GROUP: Draughts & Laughs is a beer-themed comedy show. Every month, The Secret Group showcases a brewery while simultaneously showcasing some of the best comics around. This month’s brewery is Lone Pint Brewery, and you can get tickets here.

CSz HOUSTON: FILTH is a late night (10 PM) comedy show, and it’s BYOB! You can grab tickets here.

SATURDAY, Jan. 13:

THE SECRET GROUP: Wheelhouse is Houston’s best comedy game show, and it’s BACK! Come watch comics attempt to do their act while undergoing some ridiculous challenges! No cover! More info here.

SUNDAY, Jan. 14:

THE SECRET GROUP: The 8th Wonder Comedy Hour is back! Tickets get you a pint glass, some drink tickets, and a comedy show! That starts at 6. Right afterwards at 8, stick around for the Comedy Pro-Am, which is free!

Want to try stand up comedy yourself? Comedy Houston also says newcomers to standup who are looking to try their hand are encouraged to test the waters.

The only way to get started is to simply just go out and do it. There is no way to do stand-up without literally standing up in front of a crowd and doing it, and no amount of prep work will do you as much good as getting up on stage. I know, it’s terrifying. It’s okay, though.

With shows every day through Sunday, you’ve got plenty of options for humor in Houston.

RELATED: Houston comics use humor to cope with Harvey’s aftermath