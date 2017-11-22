Thanksgiving is upon us, and as grateful as you may be, sometimes you need a break from all of the family fun. If you’re feeling cooped up in the house, have no fear. In a city as big as Houston, offers many ways to escape.





Houston has several options on Thanksgiving Day, as well as throughout the weekend. Here’s a list of the top events around H-town:

The 68th Annual HEB Thanksgiving Parade

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, the city’s annual holiday parade will kick off downtown. This year’s Grand Marshal is Grey’s Anatomy star and Houston native Chandra Wilson. The parade will also feature musical performances.

Ice Skating at Discovery Green

You can ice skate at Discovery Green thanks to power supplied by Green Mountain Energy. The ice rink is open every day, including Thanksgiving Day. Hours on Thanksgiving, Friday and Saturday are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday they are open 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $14.

Discovery Green’s Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade

Running from Nov. 18, 2017 through Feb. 25, 2018, Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade allows visitors to record a message at Discovery Green, which is then translated into light and music. Designed by the Montreal art collective Daily tous les jours, the interactive outdoor exhibit is inspired by the way nature communicates with itself. Since it’s in the park, you can visit anytime between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., so go out and enjoy that fall weather while it lasts.

Tomorrow at 6pm on the Hess Patio Deck, listen to the artists of Montreal art collective @DailyTLJ discuss our newest public art project and special commission: Hello Trees! A Walking Serenade. More info here > https://t.co/H82L3c9T2i pic.twitter.com/G0PbAsNanp — Discovery Green (@DiscoveryGreen) November 16, 2017

Ice Skating at the Galleria

If you’re out shopping over the weekend, take a break at the Galleria’s ice rink for open skating. The mall already decked its halls, bringing a little Christmas spirit to tide you over if the post-Thanksgiving doldrums hit. Children 5 and under cost $17, while ages 6 and up cost $19.

Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo

Zoo Lights will open Thanksgiving night, and continue through the weekend. Enjoy dazzling holiday light displays, cocoa and plenty of cheer. You might even sneak a peek at the animals after dark. Tickets range between $11.95 and $19.95.

Yoga, Beer, and Watercolors at 8th Wonder Brewery

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. you can regain your chill with 8th Wonder Brewery. After a 50-minute yoga class, you can participate in a watercolor session, complete with beer. Yoga and beer tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door, and watercolor tickets are $10.

St. Arnold’s Brewery Tour

Hop on over to St. Arnold’s for beer tasting and a tour. The beer hall is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday, with tours at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. On Saturday, the beer hall is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with tours at noon, 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Get there early and bring a few board games.

The Menil Collection

Although it’s closed on Thanksgiving, the Menil will resume regular hours Friday. Relax after the holiday stress by strolling through their galleries. Entry is always free. Bring a picnic or a bottle of wine and relax outside on the great lawn.

Lone Star Flight Museum

While they’re closed Thanksgiving Day, plane enthusiasts can visit this throw-back museum when things start to get a little to crowded over the holiday week. Located at 11551 Aerospace Avenue in Houston, the museum delights all ages. You can see a time-lapsed video of the exhibits here:

Texas Renaissance Festival

This is the final weekend of the Texas Renaissance Festival, which will include Friday – Sunday. The festival is located just north of Houston in Todd Mission. It has fun for all ages, including an excuse to indulge in a little mead. You can buy tickets online for $23.95 or at the gates for $30.

Bike through Buffalo Bayou Park

Rent a bike from one of the public rentals stationed around Downtown, Midtown, Montrose and the Heights, and take a ride down to Buffalo Bayou Park. Not only will you get some outdoor time to help you relax, you’ll also get a great view of the Downtown skyline from the trails.

Happy Thanksgiving, Houston!