Earlier this week, a Houston man with a rare genetic disorder reported being denied an Uber ride because of his condition.

Reggie Bibbs, 52, said he arranged the Uber to go to an appointment at Texas Medical Center for treatment of his case of neurofibromatosis, which officials say is more severe than most, resulting in tumors on his skin.


Bibbs’ story rocked the Houston community, and, while Uber said the accused driver is no longer able to offer rides through their service, another popular Houston hero is coming to the rescue:

Eyewitness News reported Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale saw Bibb’s story and promised to show him he’s a valued member of the community.

Mattress Mack will reportedly include Bibbs in his annual holiday giveaway, offering a gift of furniture.

McIngvale’s brand Gallery Furniture already donated 30 households of furniture this Christmas as part of their 35th annual giveaway; this is in addition to months of helping Harvey survivors who lost everything in the storm.

Once again, Mattress Mack is showing the nation Houston’s true heart.

We stand with and love you, Mr. Bibbs! Happy holidays!

