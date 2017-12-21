For Spring homeowner and former DJ, Frankie To-ong, his inspirations for his Christmas light and sound displays are a little less traditional and a lot closer to home.





Like most Houstonians, since Nov. 1, To-ong is celebrating the Houston Astros first-ever World Series title by including the radio call of the final out in his display.

RELATED: Houston’s Zoo Lights is fun for the holidays and safe for the animals

While To-ong usually has traditional tunes like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Here ComeS Santa Clause” playing in the display, he produced another light show as an ode to H-town’s hip-hop legends. Tracks are played over light displays featuring lyrics, slabs and a lip-syncing Santa Claus.

The soundtrack starts off with Fat Pat’s “Tops Drop,” then goes into Lil Keke’s “Southside,” DJ DMD’s “25 Lighters On My Dresser,” H.A.W.K.’s “I’m So Throwed In Da Game,” Paul Wall’s verse in Nelly’s “Grillz” and Yungstar’s verse on Mista Madd’s “Down South.”

To-ong’s wife, Angelyne, convinced him to turn on and record the unique display after he built it a year earlier. The display represents the couple’s pride as native Houstonians; Frankie grew up in Alief, lives in Spring and works in The Woodlands.

“We’re both just so proud to be from Houston,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “Every time my family goes on vacation, we always wear Houston shirts or hats. We represent Houston at all times, period.”

The video of the light display grabbed the attention of many local music stars, including Paul Wall and Solange Knowles. To-ong said that he would turn on his rap-themed lights if any performers wanted to see it for themselves.

“I don’t want to upset the neighbors or anything,” To-ong said. “I did it because I wanted to give some attention to the city and to the music, but I don’t want to make a scene in the neighborhood or cause any problems for anybody. So, for now, I hope everyone just enjoys the video.”

RELATED: Astros-themed Christmas light show makes Pearland a holiday hit

Frankie mentioned how the display could also pay tribute to the highs and lows Houston has experienced in the last year, with hosting a Super Bowl, suffering through a hurricane and winning a World Series.