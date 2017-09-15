Houston homeowners are working with Realtors in a whole new way thanks to Harvey

Teaming up to help people displaced by the storm, Houston homeowners are working with the Houston Association of Realtors to provide short-term living options.

Homeowners looking to move their properties are listing on the Houston Association of Realtors’ website for use as free or low-rent rentals instead of selling them.

On the exchange, there is a specific page where people can search by zip code for free temporary housing or post their homes as available to rent, with rental periods ranging from one to 12 weeks.

“It is truly a blessing, because I didn’t know where we were going to go. Like I said, I didn’t know where we were going to go. We tried so many places,” Jan Jasper, whose home was one of the many damaged by flooding, said in an interview.

Relators and participating homeowners believe this initiative will prove invaluable to people who can’t stay in a shelter any longer, or were turned away from some places because of their large animals.

Brook Brown, a homeowner in the Heights, said she was willing to let Jasper stay in her house with her large dogs and was very glad to see an immediate response after she posted her property for use as a temporary rental online:

“…as soon as we posted it, sure enough we had a lot of people interested from a police officer, to a family having their first kid and we were happy to provide this for them.”

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.