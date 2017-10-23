Houston hopes Amazon will get goosebumps after watching a new video on how the city never quits

A new promo video posted to Instagram Friday shows Houston as a thriving, bustling place ready to host Amazon’s new headquarters, often referred to as “HQ2.” Despite a relatively low spot on a list of the best cities to host HQ2 by Moody’s Analytics, plenty think there’s no better place for it than the Bayou City.

Houston – a globally connected city that welcomes newcomers, loves entrepreneurs, and knows how to get stuff done. We’ll challenge you to do even bigger things than you’ve ever imagined. Welcome home Amazon! #AmazonHTX #Amazon #AmazonHQ2 A post shared by East River Houston (@eastriverhouston) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

“What drives the hardworking? The early risers, the ones who serve others instead of themselves?” asks the slickly produced spot. In it, Houstonians can catch glimpses of their favorite parks, businesses and coffee shops interspersed with images of young entrepreneurs and Houston families.





The video was posted by East River Houston, a new development project located near Buffalo Bayou aimed at “connecting communities to parks, green space and the water.” A project like that could value Amazon’s ability attract more people to utilize the new space and others like it springing up around H-town.

Amazon is no stranger to Texas, either. It’s already built a distribution center here, and recently joined in on the state’s green energy movement by opening a new wind farm. It is, according to NBC, Amazon’s largest wind farm yet. That brings the number of Amazon’s green energy properties in the U.S. to 18, with more in the works.

With that much already invested in the Lone Star State, Houstonians wanting Jeff Bezos to set up shop here might yet get their wish.

