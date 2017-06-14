Houston is hoping to gain a few “Millionaires” with the welcoming of this TV show

Houston summers may be hot, but one TV game show is about to cool it down with a bunch of cold, hard cash.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is hitting the road, with a stop scheduled in Houston. This is your chance to prove that even the brains are bigger in Texas.

Auditions for the popular TV game show happen on Monday, June 19 in the Nautilus Ballroom of the Downtown Aquarium, located at 610 Bagby Street.

RELATED: Handling your business at the beach is now easier, thanks to Galveston’s Portland Loo





The first round of open auditions will run from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with callbacks from noon to 3:00 p.m. If you’ll be at work all day, don’t despair. You can go to the second round of open auditions from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you’re hoping that auditioning will have you perched on the big stage, you’re out of luck. You’ll have to make it onto the show for that experience.

RELATED: You can gamble on the high seas out of Galveston, but it might not always be smooth sailing

Auditions consist of testing rounds every 30 minutes where you’ll prove you have the knowledge to take home the big bucks. Since testing space is limited, it’s best to arrive early; however, the line won’t start until 6:00 a.m.

Since it debuted in 1999, Millionaire has remained one of the most popular game shows in a America.

Do you have what it takes to be a millionaire? Fill out the Application and bring it with you. For more details, read the Official Rules.