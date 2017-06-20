Houston is hoping to get smart about traffic with new technology
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Rare Houston

Houston is hoping to get smart about traffic with new technology

Article will continue after advertisement

Seasoned Houston drivers are used to traffic, construction and seeing people proposing, threatening suicide in their underwear or riding on hoods of moving cars on the highway.

RELATED: Houston traffic is balling in this week’s edition of Draped Up Drivers

It’s been there, done that for Loop 610 veterans, I-45 commuters and Tollway travelers.

But life behind the wheel in the Bayou City might soon become a more pleasant experience. That’s if City Council approves a $33.6 million package tomorrow, which could vastly streamline and manage communication along the area’s byways and corridors.


Partially funded by a $10 million federal grant, hundreds of traffic-tracking devices could be added across the city “so officials can receive better up-to-date information, respond by adjusting traffic signals and provide current conditions to drivers more quickly.”

RELATED: Watch the bizarre scene that slowed Houston traffic for two hours, but thankfully had a happy ending

“The ability to visually verify incidents and alert drivers to travel times on parallel alternate arterial and freeway routes will be a benefit,” said Tony Voigt, a Texas A&M Transportation Institute researcher based in Houston. “The ability to better detect vehicles at signals and use that data for signal timing updates at more frequent intervals — and in real-time, if necessary — will be a benefit.”

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement