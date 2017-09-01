Houston is mourning the lives of two of two volunteer heroes, and two others are still lost

Two of Houston’s heroes died earlier this week, when the boat they were using to rescue stranded Harvey survivors capsized.

Two others are still missing.

A group of seven men, five of whom were rescuers and two of whom were Daily Mail journalists, entered the waters of the Northshore area on Monday afternoon as part of an ongoing rescue operation.

While the men were en-route to rescue a wheelchair-bound neighbor, the current carried the boat into power lines.

A shock ricocheted through the boat, sending all seven men into the water.

The incident happened about 10 minutes after the boat headed toward its destination.

Jorge Perez, 33, and Yahir Rubio Vizuet, 25, were discovered floating a few blocks away from the accident in the swollen waters along the 12800 block of Texaco by Houston fire fighters.

Both Perez and Vizuet drowned.

Benjamin Vizuet and Gustavo Rodriguez disappeared into the waters, and their families are still hoping that they will be found.

The other three men are recovering in the hospital.

The three survivors, Jose Vizuet, reporter Alan Butterfield, and photojournalist Ruaridh Connellan, where able to grab onto a clump of trees, which they clung to for over 18 hours before rescuers were able to locate them.

“We were hanging on for dear life,” Connellan said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

He suffered burns and other injuries as a result of the incident.

The men reported it rained overnight while they were submerged and struggled to stay alive in the floodwaters.

Another group of rescuers found the stranded men at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Without people like these lost rescuers, many Houstonians would not have made it out of their flooded homes.

If you need or would like to help Houston’s recovery, read more here.