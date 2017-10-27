Houston is smashing its pumpkins and welcoming the Christmas spirit earlier than ever this year

Every year, it seems Houston’s holiday season gets a little bit longer.

Halloween is still around the corner, but stores are already filled with winter seasonal decorations; driving around the city, you can also spot the beginnings of Christmas lights and festive red bows.

Even our beloved BlueBell ice cream is joining in early this year, releasing three holiday flavors just in time for trick-or-treaters:

Starting this week, you can pick up BlueBell’s newest additions, Christmas Cookies, Peppermint and Peppermint Bark, from your local grocer.





A release by BlueBell describes the Christmas Cookie flavor as including chocolate chip, snicker doodle and sugar cookies swirled in a sugar-cookie flavored ice cream, while the Peppermint flavor features crumbled peppermint pieces.

The peppermint bark reportedly includes mint ice cream swirled with white and dark chocolate chunks.

Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores beginning today! #bluebellicecream pic.twitter.com/vDIBO03uOz — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 23, 2017

Sure, they sound delicious, but on this early holiday track, they’ll be gone long before the actual holiday arrives.

Some Houstonians, like those Tweeting below, seem thrilled to skip Halloween and Thanksgiving in favor of egg nog and reindeer:

But not everyone is on board:

Christmas is here, folks — whether we like it or not.