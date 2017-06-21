Houston ISD superintendent suggested the possibility of adding a much more diverse social studies curriculum

While speaking at a community meeting on Tuesday, June 20, Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza reportedly suggested that adding LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) history to the current social studies curriculum in Houston’s schools would help students better understand our nation’s history.

“The LGBTQ movement in the U.S. has a history,” Carranza explained, “and in many cases, many people would call it a civil rights history in terms of acceptance and in terms of who have been leaders of the movement.”





Carranza noted the importance of adding LGBTQ and ethnic studies for broadening students’ understanding of the country’s history.

Given the celebrated diversity of Houston, the move could help students better relate to their lessons.

The community meeting where Carranza spoke was organized by the Houston Defender, an organization that produces news and community information aimed toward the black community.

