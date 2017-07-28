Houston loves J.J. Watt’s girlfriend Kealia Ohai, but here are 10 things you may not know to make you love her more

Unless you live under a rock, you likely heard the bad news:

J.J. Watt is taken.

Dating smoking hottie Kealia Ohai, the two are Houston’s official power couple, and they are taking social media by storm.

💙 A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

While, even if you’re not from Houston, it’s almost impossible not to know (and love) J.J. Watt, you may be less familiar with his girlfriend, even though she’s the team captain of Houston’s own women’s soccer team, the Dash.

Honored and thankful for the opportunity to wear this jersey and play with the best players in the world. Today was a good day. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CLcV9nDfII — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) October 24, 2016

When news broke she was dating Watt, people couldn’t help but first notice Ohai’s stunning beauty.





She’s being called an accidental “it” girl after her relationship with Watt put her in the spotlight, but her talent on the soccer field already proves she’s something special.

Watt or not, this is a girl you want your mother to meet.

To help you get to know her a bit better, we’ve dug up 10 facts about Ohai most Houstonian’s probably don’t know:

1 – She’s the last remaining player from the original Dash squad.

Formed in 2014, Ohai was the Houston Dash’s top draft pick, playing with the team since its beginning and working her way all the way up to her current rank of team captain. Part of her duties include promoting the Houston Dynamo.

We’ll save the conversation on the imbalance of coverage between women’s and men’s sports for another day.

2 – She’s out for the rest of the soccer season with a recent knee injury.

Unfortunately, Ohai sprained her ACL and tore her miniscus in her left knee during the game against the Orlando Pride on Saturday, July 22. To honor their leader, the Dash won the game, but lost Ohai for the rest of the season.

Despite her injury, Ohai says she is looking forward to her upcoming recovery, and Houston can’t wait to see her out on the field again soon.

3 – She’s legally blind in her right eye.

During second grade, Ohai wore an eye patch over her left eye after she lost vision in her right eye due to uncorrectable astigmatisms. The pirate babe said she was teased and faced loss of her sight, but she refused to be defined by the experience.

Ohai told The Houston Chronicle, “I only wore [the eye patch] for like six months, but it was really difficult. They would make fun of me a little bit, but I was OK.”

Just found out Im in the 0 percentile for depth perception among collegiate athletes..been a rough day #blindinmyrighteye #ineedaspecialist — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) September 17, 2012

While blindness affected her depth perception, Ohai hasn’t let that stop her from dominating the field.

4 – She was such a good peewee soccer player, Ohai would often be switched to the other team at halftime.

Her sister, Megan Cushing, told The Houston Chronicle she witnessed Ohai’s talent for soccer from the start, which allowed her to score 18 goals at the age of 3 during her first peewee game:

“At halftime, everyone would be talking,” Cushing explained. “And all of a sudden, they would switch her jersey to the other team to even things out.”

Score!

5 – She keeps a journal.

Ohai began journaling every day after reading the book “What to Say When You Talk to Yourself” by Dr. Shad Helmstetter, which she recommends to everyone.

The wordsmith said she uses her journaling for goal-setting and self improvement.

6 – She has two older sisters.

Her older sisters are Megan and Cami, and, like any dutiful little sister, Ohai credits them with protecting her from bullies during elementary school.

Her sisters also both played soccer, which Ohai grew up watching.

7 – If it weren’t for her sister, Mrs. Cushing, she may still be single.

Keeping Bulls on Parade in the family, her older sister Megan is married to Texans star Brian Cushing, who first introduced Watt to Ohai, igniting their fairy tale romance.

Ohai also once lived with Megan and Brian in their ‘cushy’ Houston home.

8 – She uses My Fitness Pal to log her food.

Clearly fit and in great shape, Ohai told Modern Luxury, a publication, she uses the app My Fitness Pal to help her track her food.

Loved being back @nineinnovations today! Thank you @dose_9 you da best 💪🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) on May 24, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

Using the same meal-tracking app might be the easiest way to have something in common with the gorgeous soccer phenom.

9 – She doesn’t like wearing mascara.

A go-to for many Houstonians, mascara is a no-go for Ohai, but she keeps her eyes on fleek thanks to Amazing Lash in River Oaks.

10 – She set a record for the fastest score during a U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team debut.

It only took her 48 seconds to score in her debut with the senior national team.

48 seconds for @KealiaOhai 👏. Becomes 21st player in WNT history to score in her first cap. New record for fastest goal scored in debut. pic.twitter.com/qTeTtEy6jS — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 23, 2016

11 Bonus: She is a badass.

Seriously, look at this action shot.

And can we just mention sexy – again?

@modernluxury May Edition ⚽️ A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) on May 3, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

She’s a keeper, J.J.! Houston loves y’all!