According to police, a Houston man’s New Year’s Eve plans took a drastic turn when his date shot him to death while she attempted to rob his guns.





Authorities allege 19-year-old Yvonne Ramirez of Baytown killed Joshua McKinney after she took McKinney’s guns and demanded $2,000 in exchange for their return.

Instead of returning the firearms, Ramirez allegedly shot McKinney, whom she had been dating. He died from his wounds.

Ramirez was also shot, but her injury was not life-threatening.

The incident, which happened at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 31, 2017, took place in the 100 block of Mizell Street in east Harris County in the Highlands area.

Ramirez was arrested and taken to the Harris County jail, where she waits on a $50,000 bail.

According to a friend of the victim, he was going to meet a girl before joining up with friends later New Years Eve; however, he never showed up.

The investigation is ongoing while authorities investigate whether or not there were other individuals involved in the crime.