Menu
houston Read this Next

Houston named one of the "seven most impressive American cities of 2017"
Advertisement

According to police, a Houston man’s New Year’s Eve plans took a drastic turn when his date shot him to death while she attempted to rob his guns.


Authorities allege 19-year-old Yvonne Ramirez of Baytown killed Joshua McKinney after she took McKinney’s guns and demanded $2,000 in exchange for their return.

RELATED: Houston lawyer says woman destroyed $300,000 of his art on their first date

Instead of returning the firearms, Ramirez allegedly shot McKinney, whom she had been dating. He died from his wounds.

Ramirez was also shot, but her injury was not life-threatening.

The incident, which happened at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 31, 2017, took place in the 100 block of Mizell Street in east Harris County in the Highlands area.

Ramirez was arrested and taken to the Harris County jail, where she waits on a $50,000 bail.

RELATED: Woman sues former employer after robbery shooting leaves her paralyzed

According to a friend of the victim, he was going to meet a girl before joining up with friends later New Years Eve; however, he never showed up.

The investigation is ongoing while authorities investigate whether or not there were other individuals involved in the crime.

Houston man gunned down and robbed by New Year’s Eve date Screenshot via Harris County Sheriff's Office
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement